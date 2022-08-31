Ukrainian Sabotage Group Plotted Attack at ZNPP During IAEA Visit - Regional Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) A Ukrainian sabotage group was plotting a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant during the visit of the IAEA expert mission to show that Russia is unable to provide security, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary data, the terrorist attack was being prepared during the visit of the IAEA delegation to show the situation is not under control and that Russia could not provide security," Rogov said.