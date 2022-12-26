(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group of four people was eliminated on Sunday at the border of the Bryansk region with Ukraine, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"The Russian FSB has eliminated a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group on the state border of the Russian Federation.

As a result of an armed clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs who attempted to penetrate the territory of the Bryansk region from Ukraine were eliminated," the statement said.

The saboteurs carried foreign weapons, namely, German SIG Sauer submachine guns and ammunition, means of communication and navigation, as well as "means for committing sabotage and terrorist acts ” four IEDs (improvised explosive devices) with a total capacity of about 40 kilograms in TNT equivalent," the statement said.