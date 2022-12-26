UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Sabotage-Recon Group Of 4 Eliminated Near Border - Russia's FSB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Ukrainian Sabotage-Recon Group of 4 Eliminated Near Border - Russia's FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group of four people was eliminated on Sunday at the border of the Bryansk region with Ukraine, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"The Russian FSB has eliminated a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group on the state border of the Russian Federation.

As a result of an armed clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs who attempted to penetrate the territory of the Bryansk region from Ukraine were eliminated," the statement said.

The saboteurs carried foreign weapons, namely, German SIG Sauer submachine guns and ammunition, means of communication and navigation, as well as "means for committing sabotage and terrorist acts ” four IEDs (improvised explosive devices) with a total capacity of about 40 kilograms in TNT equivalent," the statement said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Russia German Bryansk December Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

IHC summons details about gifts recieved by PMs, P ..

IHC summons details about gifts recieved by PMs, Presidents

9 seconds ago
 PM approves extension in term of trade officers in ..

PM approves extension in term of trade officers in foreign countries

13 minutes ago
 President Alvi rejects reports related Bajwa about ..

President Alvi rejects reports related Bajwa about PTI's support in election, Se ..

27 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat ParkÂ hosts award-winning art instal ..

Umm Al Emarat ParkÂ hosts award-winning art installation &#039;Urban Fabric&#039 ..

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks coo ..

Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks cooperation agreement with J5 RIM ..

59 minutes ago
 UAEâ€™s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAEâ€™s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of â€˜Samsung Innovation ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.