Ukrainian Sailor Released In Libya Unable To Enter Russia Without Papers - Nonprofit

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:40 AM

Ukrainian Sailor Released in Libya Unable to Enter Russia Without Papers - Nonprofit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The Ukrainian sailor who has recently been released in Libya together with three Russians cannot enter Russia, as he has no papers, the head of the country's Foundation for National Values Protection said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the nonprofit's chief, Alexander Malkevich, said that three Russians and one Ukrainian had been released from captivity in Libya. He added that they were returning without passports or any other papers. In the early hours of Sunday, a plane carrying the sailors landed in Russia.

"Ukrainian national Volodymyr Davtyan is not allowed to enter the territory of Russia, he will not be allowed to cross the border.

Legally, this is correct: he has no documents, he is a foreigner," Malkevich told reporters.

He noted that the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow should assist the sailor in this situation.

The return of the sailors was facilitated by Russian diplomats, including Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. The crew said that during their 10-day captivity, they had been kept tied up for hours and forced to stay in the same position without moving. According to the sailors, they have no idea of why they were captured.

