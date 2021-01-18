UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Sailors Rescued From Hospital After Shipwreck Off Turkey's Coast - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Ukrainian Sailors Rescued From Hospital After Shipwreck Off Turkey's Coast - Embassy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Ukrainian sailors that were rescued from the shipwreck off the coast of Turkey were released from hospital, and consuls are preparing documents to return them home, the press service of the Ukrainian embassy in Turkey said on Monday.

On Sunday, governor of Turkey's Bartin province, Sinan Guner said that the dry cargo ship Arvin sank off the coast of Turkey in the Inkumu region. In total, there were 12 people aboard the cargo ship: two Russians and 10 Ukrainians. According to the Turkish coast guard three sailors had died and six others had been rescued.

"The Ukrainian sailors rescued from the sunken vessel Arvin were released from hospital.

Their state of health is satisfactory thanks to the doctors. We are grateful to the team of governor of Bartin for clothes and shoes for the guys. Ukrainian consuls are preparing documents to return the sailors home," the press service said on Twitter.

The Seafarers' Union of Russia told Sputnik that the vessel was deregistered from Russian flag back in 1997 and is now operated by Ukrainian company Tesoro Marine. The fleetphoto portal says that the ship's owner is Arvin Shipping LTD and the vessel is sailing under the flag of Palau.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Turkey Twitter Company Died Palau Sunday From

Recent Stories

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

7 minutes ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

10 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

11 minutes ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

21 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan team

48 minutes ago

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.