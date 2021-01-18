KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Ukrainian sailors that were rescued from the shipwreck off the coast of Turkey were released from hospital, and consuls are preparing documents to return them home, the press service of the Ukrainian embassy in Turkey said on Monday.

On Sunday, governor of Turkey's Bartin province, Sinan Guner said that the dry cargo ship Arvin sank off the coast of Turkey in the Inkumu region. In total, there were 12 people aboard the cargo ship: two Russians and 10 Ukrainians. According to the Turkish coast guard three sailors had died and six others had been rescued.

"The Ukrainian sailors rescued from the sunken vessel Arvin were released from hospital.

Their state of health is satisfactory thanks to the doctors. We are grateful to the team of governor of Bartin for clothes and shoes for the guys. Ukrainian consuls are preparing documents to return the sailors home," the press service said on Twitter.

The Seafarers' Union of Russia told Sputnik that the vessel was deregistered from Russian flag back in 1997 and is now operated by Ukrainian company Tesoro Marine. The fleetphoto portal says that the ship's owner is Arvin Shipping LTD and the vessel is sailing under the flag of Palau.