Ukrainian, Saudi Foreign Ministers Discuss Food Supplies From Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, explored ways to ensure Ukraine's food supplies to Arab and African countries and discussed the current fuel crisis during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, explored ways to ensure Ukraine's food supplies to Arab and African countries and discussed the current fuel crisis during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

"Met with my Saudi counterpart Prince @FaisalbinFarhan. Ukraine and Saudi Arabia are friends & partners. Focused on ways to unblock Ukraine's food exports to Arab & African countries. Kingdom can play an important role. I also asked Saudi Arabia to help us resolve our fuel crisis," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, British media reported that UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had endorsed the idea of creating a multinational naval coalition to unlock Ukraine's grain exports. The initiative of protecting ships carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea port of Odessa by a non-NATO naval escort was proposed by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis during his talks with Truss in London on Monday.

A multinational naval undertaking in the Black Sea will likely require approval of the United States and coordination with Turkey, which runs the Bosphorus Strait. Countries like Egypt, which were affected by the disruption of Ukrainian grain exports, are expected to be willing to contribute to the initiative.

Meanwhile, the British Defence Ministry said that it had no plans to deploy warships in the Black Sea to unblock the supply of Ukrainian grain.

Countries and international organizations have been calling for unblocking Ukraine's sea ports and releasing the grain stuck in warehouses to curtail rising food prices and deliver crops to the regions facing acute food insecurity as soon as possible. Addressing the UN Security Council last week, World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley said that failure to open Black Sea ports would be "a declaration of war on global food security."

