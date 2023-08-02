Open Menu

Ukrainian Schools To Start Teaching Drone Piloting, Trail Orienteering In Fall - Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Ukraine will revise a school course dubbed "Defense of Ukraine" to include teaching drone piloting, first-aid training as well as trail orienteering, Ukrainian Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi said on Wednesday, adding that the pilot program will be launched in September

"(We) began working on updating the 'Defense of Ukraine' course ...

High-quality first aid, mine safety, drone piloting and terrain orienteering are the things that are in demand today. So we plan to launch a pilot project of the updated course in schools from different regions in September," Lisovyi wrote on social media.

He added that teachers will be taught by specialists in the fields of first-person view drone simulators, topography, first aid and injury prevention before the course makes it to Ukraine's school curriculum.

