UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Scientists To Participate In Development Of Israeli COVID-19 Vaccine - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:54 PM

Ukrainian Scientists to Participate in Development of Israeli COVID-19 Vaccine - Embassy

The Ukrainian and Israeli scientists will work together to create an Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 and will exchange information about its effectiveness, the Ukrainian Embassy said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Ukrainian and Israeli scientists will work together to create an Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 and will exchange information about its effectiveness, the Ukrainian Embassy said on Monday.

The agreements were reached at the meeting of the Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Korneychuk and Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. Korniychuk and Edelstein reached an agreement on joint work of Israeli and Ukrainian scientists for the rapid production of an Israeli vaccine and exchange of information on the effectiveness of the vaccine," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Minister Edelstein noted that Israel will facilitate Ukraine's rapid receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine from international companies that have already received food and Drug Administration approval or are at the final stage of receiving it.

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Ukraine Facebook From Agreement

Recent Stories

Seven US States Cast Electoral Votes for President

2 minutes ago

Govt will not give NRO to PDM: Vawda

2 minutes ago

Forbes Middle East unveils 8th Global Meets Local ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain on death of ..

11 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain ..

11 minutes ago

Lahoriites rejected PDM's narrative: Aon Hameed Do ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.