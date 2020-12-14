Ukrainian Scientists to Participate in Development of Israeli COVID-19 Vaccine - Embassy

The Ukrainian and Israeli scientists will work together to create an Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 and will exchange information about its effectiveness, the Ukrainian Embassy said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Ukrainian and Israeli scientists will work together to create an Israeli vaccine against COVID-19 and will exchange information about its effectiveness, the Ukrainian Embassy said on Monday.

The agreements were reached at the meeting of the Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Korneychuk and Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. Korniychuk and Edelstein reached an agreement on joint work of Israeli and Ukrainian scientists for the rapid production of an Israeli vaccine and exchange of information on the effectiveness of the vaccine," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Minister Edelstein noted that Israel will facilitate Ukraine's rapid receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine from international companies that have already received food and Drug Administration approval or are at the final stage of receiving it.