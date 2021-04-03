UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Secretary Council Confirms Inclusion Of Russian Companies In Sanctions Lists

Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Ukrainian Secretary Council Confirms Inclusion of Russian Companies in Sanctions Lists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, confirmed that at the council's meeting on Friday, it was decided to impose new sanctions against a number of Russian companies.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian publication Ukrainskaya Pravda reported that the NSDC had imposed sanctions against 10 Russian companies and Rossotrudnichestvo. Rossotrudnichestvo head Yevgeny Primakov told Sputnik that the agency had not yet received official notifications of sanctions from the Ukrainian authorities.

"There are companies from Russia, there are companies from other countries that are also on the sanctions list today," Danilov told the Ukraina 24 broadcaster.

Representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Kiev, the Russian House, prevents the Ukrainian authorities from engaging in violent Ukrainization of the country and society, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik.

"The Russian House prevents Kiev from engaging in de-Russification and violent Ukrainization of the country and society," the source said.

"Illegal unilateral sanctions, threats, disinformation and propaganda are elements of a hybrid war that the Kiev authorities are waging not only against Russia, but also against their own people, fighting dissent and engaging in violent Ukrainization of all spheres of public life," he added

Earlier, Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko reacted negatively to the announcement of the Rossotrudnichestvo event, where poet Taras Shevchenko was called Russian-Ukrainian. The minister expressed the hope that the issue of activities of Rossotrudnichestvo's office in Ukraine would soon be considered by the NSDC.

