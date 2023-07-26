Ukrainian Security Chief Admits Kiev Behind 2022 Attack on Crimean Bridge

The head of the Ukrainian Security Service, the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, said on Wednesday that the attack on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022 was prepared and carried out by his agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The head of the Ukrainian Security Service, the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, said on Wednesday that the attack on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022 was prepared and carried out by his agency.

At the presentation of a new post stamp dedicated to the SBU earlier in the day, Ukrainian postal service chief Ihor Smilianskyi appeared wearing a t-shirt with the wording "Who else apart from us will burn bridges. The SBU" and an image of the Crimean Bridge burning.

"There are many different operations, special operations; we will be able to talk about some publicly after the victory, others we will not talk about. My colleague today put on a matching T-shirt - this is one of our achievements, namely the destruction of the Crimean Bridge on October 8 last year," Malyuk told a telethon streamed on Ukrainian outlet strana.

On October 8, 2022, a car bomb detonated on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula with Russia's mainland. Five people, including the driver of the mined truck, were killed, and the bridge itself was seriously damaged as a result of the explosion. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Ukrainian special services the perpetrator of the terrorist attack. Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's military intelligence agency and personally its head, Kyrylo Budanov, of carrying out the attack. The Ukrainian authorities initially rejected their involvement in the incident, but later acknowledged their role in the attack. In May, Malyuk called the bridge "a logistical route" that they were "obligated to cut".