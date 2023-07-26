Open Menu

Ukrainian Security Chief Admits Kiev Behind 2022 Attack On Crimean Bridge

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Ukrainian Security Chief Admits Kiev Behind 2022 Attack on Crimean Bridge

The head of the Ukrainian Security Service, the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, said on Wednesday that the attack on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022 was prepared and carried out by his agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The head of the Ukrainian Security Service, the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, said on Wednesday that the attack on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022 was prepared and carried out by his agency.

At the presentation of a new post stamp dedicated to the SBU earlier in the day, Ukrainian postal service chief Ihor Smilianskyi appeared wearing a t-shirt with the wording "Who else apart from us will burn bridges. The SBU" and an image of the Crimean Bridge burning.

"There are many different operations, special operations; we will be able to talk about some publicly after the victory, others we will not talk about. My colleague today put on a matching T-shirt - this is one of our achievements, namely the destruction of the Crimean Bridge on October 8 last year," Malyuk told a telethon streamed on Ukrainian outlet strana.

ua's Telegram channel.

On October 8, 2022, a car bomb detonated on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula with Russia's mainland. Five people, including the driver of the mined truck, were killed, and the bridge itself was seriously damaged as a result of the explosion. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Ukrainian special services the perpetrator of the terrorist attack. Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's military intelligence agency and personally its head, Kyrylo Budanov, of carrying out the attack. The Ukrainian authorities initially rejected their involvement in the incident, but later acknowledged their role in the attack. In May, Malyuk called the bridge "a logistical route" that they were "obligated to cut".

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Driver Car Vladimir Putin May October Post From

Recent Stories

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

7 minutes ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

7 minutes ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

6 minutes ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

17 minutes ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

17 minutes ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

17 minutes ago
CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

30 minutes ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

19 minutes ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

35 minutes ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

35 minutes ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

35 minutes ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World