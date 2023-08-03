Open Menu

Ukrainian Security Chief Admits Security Service's Role In Crimean Bridge Bombings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Ukrainian Security Chief Admits Security Service's Role in Crimean Bridge Bombings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, admitted Thursday that the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) was behind two deadly attacks on the bridge that links Crimea to mainland Russia.

"Our military has called into question the inviolability of many assets that are deemed fully protected in Russia. This is the Crimean Bridge, mentioned by the Security Service, which carried out the first and second (attacks)," Danilov said on Ukrainian television.

A truck bomb exploded on the bridge last October, killing the driver and four civilians and damaging the bridge. The Ukrainian authorities initially denied having anything to do with the bombing until SBU boss Vasyl Malyuk called the bridge "a logistical route" that the service needed to cut off.

More recently, the bridge was attacked with sea drones on July 17, killing a couple who were driving across when the bridge was bombed. Their teenage daughter was wounded.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Driver July October TV

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

10 minutes ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

4 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

5 hours ago
Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

5 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

15 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World