(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, admitted Thursday that the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) was behind two deadly attacks on the bridge that links Crimea to mainland Russia.

"Our military has called into question the inviolability of many assets that are deemed fully protected in Russia. This is the Crimean Bridge, mentioned by the Security Service, which carried out the first and second (attacks)," Danilov said on Ukrainian television.

A truck bomb exploded on the bridge last October, killing the driver and four civilians and damaging the bridge. The Ukrainian authorities initially denied having anything to do with the bombing until SBU boss Vasyl Malyuk called the bridge "a logistical route" that the service needed to cut off.

More recently, the bridge was attacked with sea drones on July 17, killing a couple who were driving across when the bridge was bombed. Their teenage daughter was wounded.