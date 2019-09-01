Ukrainian Security Chief Sure US Will Not Cut Military Aid to Kiev Amid Reported Freeze

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Washington will not reduce its financial assistance to support Ukraine's defense and is even likely to boost it seeing the effectiveness of such aid, Ukraine's Secretary of National Security Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Sunday, commenting on reports that Washington is reconsidering the funding.

Earlier this week, Politico reported, citing a senior administration official, that US President Donald Trump had asked his national security team to review the military assistance program to Ukraine to ensure the funding was being used in the US interests. The issue is now under consideration, and further funding for Ukraine is frozen for the period of review, the media said.

"The United States is currently analyzing the effectiveness of its military financial assistance in all areas... To what extent does the military support of Ukraine meet the US interests? The United States is directly interested.

Therefore, I am sure that not only will this support, but will even increase," Danylyuk told the Ukrinform agency.

Danylyuk noted that he had discussed this issue during his recent meeting with White House National Security Adviser John Bolton.

According to Danylyuk, the reports are an interpretation by Politico and not a direct quote from Trump.

In June, the US Defense Department announced plans to provide $250 million to Ukraine for additional training and equipment to build the capacity of the Ukrainian army. The funding would bring Washington's total security assistance to Ukraine to $1.5 billion since 2014, according to the Defense Department.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned the United States that sending weapons to Ukraine will only escalate the conflict in the country's east and lead to more bloodshed.