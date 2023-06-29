Ukrainian Security Council Chief Says Fast Offensives 'Happen Only in Fairy Tales'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, conceded on Wednesday that Kiev's counteroffensive was taking longer than he had hoped and told Ukrainians to be patient.

"I would like it to be faster, but these things only happen in fairy tales. It is hard day-to-day work ... It is not a walk in the park. You should be patient," Danilov said in televised remarks.

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that progress was "slower than desired."

The Russian Defense Ministry says Ukrainian troops have been trying ” but failing ” to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia sectors. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukraine had lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of the counteroffensive.