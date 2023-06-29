Open Menu

Ukrainian Security Council Chief Says Fast Offensives 'Happen Only In Fairy Tales'

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Ukrainian Security Council Chief Says Fast Offensives 'Happen Only in Fairy Tales'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, conceded on Wednesday that Kiev's counteroffensive was taking longer than he had hoped and told Ukrainians to be patient.

"I would like it to be faster, but these things only happen in fairy tales. It is hard day-to-day work ... It is not a walk in the park. You should be patient," Danilov said in televised remarks.

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that progress was "slower than desired."

The Russian Defense Ministry says Ukrainian troops have been trying ” but failing ” to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia sectors. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukraine had lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of the counteroffensive.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Progress Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev June From

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

26 minutes ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

2 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

2 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

2 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

2 hours ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

2 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

2 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

2 hours ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World