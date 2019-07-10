Ukrainian Security Council Chief Says Met With US Special Envoy Volker During US Trip

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Head of Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Danyliuk said Wednesday he had begun his visit to the United States and had already held a meeting with US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker.

"Began a visit to the United States. I met with Gen.

[Keith] Kellog, the national security adviser to US vice-president and the US presidential adviser, and with Kurt Volker, the special representative of the US State Department," Danyliuk wrote on Facebook.

The visit comes after Danyliuk's meeting with the delegation of the US Department of Defense in Ukraine on July 8 that mostly focused on the prospects of the US-Ukrainian security and defense cooperation. The sides also pointed out the need to enhance partnership in the preparation of Ukrainian military personnel.