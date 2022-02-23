Ukrainian Security Council Head Says Kiev Will Draft 36,000 Reservists Amid Donbas' Issue

Kiev will draft 36,000 reservists amid the situation in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) head Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Kiev will draft 36,000 reservists amid the situation in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) head Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the NSDC decided to declare a state of emergency in light of the situation in the breakaway Donbas region and Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian parliament is yet to approve the decision.

"Regarding the reservists, their number will be 36,000 as for today, they are mostly people who have already been to the frontline, they know what we are talking about. Depending on where there will be a need to use them, this is a question for the military, where certain military personnel will be used," Danilov told a briefing.