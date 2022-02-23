(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukrainian Security and Defense Council head Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday that he has no information about Kiev's plans on the development of nuclear weapons.

Ukraine signed the treaty with the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia in 1994, agreeing to give up the nuclear arsenal left behind by the Soviet Union in its territory in exchange for security guarantees by the other signatories. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his address to the Munich Security Conference that he will initiate negotiations of the participants to the Budapest memorandum.

"The Ukrainian president did not speak about developing nuclear weapons. The president drew attention to the fulfillment of the Budapest memorandum's conditions for our security that were spelled out there by all signatories. The signatories took the power to ensure our independence for giving up all our nuclear weapons, our nuclear potential. I have not seen anywhere and have not heard anywhere that we were going to develop nuclear weapons, I do not know why you are interpreting it that way," Danilov told a briefing.