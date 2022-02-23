UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Security Council Head Says Unaware Of Kiev's Nuclear Weapons Development Plans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Ukrainian Security Council Head Says Unaware of Kiev's Nuclear Weapons Development Plans

Ukrainian Security and Defense Council head Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday that he has no information about Kiev's plans on the development of nuclear weapons

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukrainian Security and Defense Council head Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday that he has no information about Kiev's plans on the development of nuclear weapons.

Ukraine signed the treaty with the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia in 1994, agreeing to give up the nuclear arsenal left behind by the Soviet Union in its territory in exchange for security guarantees by the other signatories. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his address to the Munich Security Conference that he will initiate negotiations of the participants to the Budapest memorandum.

"The Ukrainian president did not speak about developing nuclear weapons. The president drew attention to the fulfillment of the Budapest memorandum's conditions for our security that were spelled out there by all signatories. The signatories took the power to ensure our independence for giving up all our nuclear weapons, our nuclear potential. I have not seen anywhere and have not heard anywhere that we were going to develop nuclear weapons, I do not know why you are interpreting it that way," Danilov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Nuclear Munich Budapest Kiev Independence United Kingdom United States All Arsenal

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary chairs meeting to review preparati ..

Chief Secretary chairs meeting to review preparations ahead of Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 vivo’s Latest Color Changing V23 5G NowAvailable ..

Vivo’s Latest Color Changing V23 5G NowAvailable for Sale in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Dr Fehmida, Arbab, Qureshi discuss Sindh Rights Ma ..

Dr Fehmida, Arbab, Qureshi discuss Sindh Rights March

2 minutes ago
 Here's How the realme 9 Series Will be a Step-up i ..

Here's How the realme 9 Series Will be a Step-up in Your Smart Arsenal

23 minutes ago
 HKSAR gov't unveils huge budget to fight COVID-19

HKSAR gov't unveils huge budget to fight COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Botswanan minister grateful for China-aided primar ..

Botswanan minister grateful for China-aided primary school

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>