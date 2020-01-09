Ukrainian Security Council Says Terror Attack May Be Behind Boeing Crash in Iran

The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said that an attack by an anti-aircraft missile, an explosion resulting from a terror attack, and an engine explosion due to technical malfunction are seen as the key possible reasons behind the deadly crash of Ukrainian International Airlines' Boeing 737 in Iran, in which over 170 people were killed

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said that an attack by an anti-aircraft missile, an explosion resulting from a terror attack, and an engine explosion due to technical malfunction are seen as the key possible reasons behind the deadly crash of Ukrainian International Airlines' Boeing 737 in Iran, in which over 170 people were killed.

The aircraft, heading to the Ukrainian capital, crashed on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport soon after taking off.

"A conference with participation of representatives of Iran's competent bodies � including the International Civil Aviation Organization � is now underway. Different possible reasons behind the sudden falling of the aircraft are studied. Here are some of the key ones: an attack by an anti-aircraft missile � including the Tor missile, as information that fragments of the Russian missile were found near the site of the crash has already emerged on the Internet; � a collision with a drone or another flying object; engine destruction and explosion due to technical reasons; an explosion inside the plane as a result of a terror attack," Oleksiy Danilov said, as quoted by Ukraine's Censor.

According to Danilov, a Ukrainian commission is now coordinating with the Iranian government the possibility to go to the site of the crash and look for missile fragments there.

The NSDC secretary also said that Ukraine was conducting successful diplomatic negotiations with Iran and had reasons to hope for taking part in the analysis of the flight data recorders information.