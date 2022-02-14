UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Expects No 'Russian Invasion' In Coming Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, said that he saw no prerequisites for a large-scale Russian invasion in the coming days

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, said that he saw no prerequisites for a large-scale Russian invasion in the coming days.

"The situation is absolutely under control.

As of today, we do not see any prerequisites that a large-scale invasion by the Russian Federation could take place on (February) 16th or 17th. We do not see this," he said.

He added that the security and defense sector of the country was ready for any existing challenges.

