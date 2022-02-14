Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Expects No 'Russian Invasion' in Coming Days

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, said that he saw no prerequisites for a large-scale Russian invasion in the coming days.

"The situation is absolutely under control.

As of today, we do not see any prerequisites that a large-scale invasion by the Russian Federation could take place on (February) 16th or 17th. We do not see this," he said.

He added that the security and defense sector of the country was ready for any existing challenges.