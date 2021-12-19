Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Says No Plans to Have Foreign Troops in Country

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) There are no plans to have foreign countries' forces stationed within Ukraine's territory at the moment, National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Saturday.

According to the official, the country currently has military instructors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania and other countries.

"If we are talking about a sizable military force, then I cannot say, each country will make its own decision. Currently, there is no information that they are willing to defend Ukraine with their lives. Moreover, I do not think that it is their obligation," Danilov said in an interview with the Apostrophe tv broadcaster.