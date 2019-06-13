Ukrainian Security Council Secretary, UK Defense Official Discuss Bilateral Ties, Donbas

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk and Nick Gurr, UK Ministry of Defence's (MOD) director for international security policy, discussed topical issues in bilateral relations and situation in Donbas, the NSDC said in a statement on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk and Nick Gurr, UK Ministry of Defence's (MOD) director for international security policy, discussed topical issues in bilateral relations and situation in Donbas, the NSDC said in a statement on Thursday.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the topical issues of bilateral relations in the security and defense sphere and enhancing military cooperation," the statement said.

The sides also discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine, it added.

According to the NSDC, Danyliuk noted the importance of intensifying the Minsk process with a focus on humanitarian and security issues.

In 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

In 2015, a ceasefire deal was signed between conflicting sides in Minsk following talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy group: Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine. Despite the accord, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas. To date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.