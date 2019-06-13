UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Security Council Secretary, UK Defense Official Discuss Bilateral Ties, Donbas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:50 PM

Ukrainian Security Council Secretary, UK Defense Official Discuss Bilateral Ties, Donbas

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk and Nick Gurr, UK Ministry of Defence's (MOD) director for international security policy, discussed topical issues in bilateral relations and situation in Donbas, the NSDC said in a statement on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk and Nick Gurr, UK Ministry of Defence's (MOD) director for international security policy, discussed topical issues in bilateral relations and situation in Donbas, the NSDC said in a statement on Thursday.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the topical issues of bilateral relations in the security and defense sphere and enhancing military cooperation," the statement said.

The sides also discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine, it added.

According to the NSDC, Danyliuk noted the importance of intensifying the Minsk process with a focus on humanitarian and security issues.

In 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

In 2015, a ceasefire deal was signed between conflicting sides in Minsk following talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy group: Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine. Despite the accord, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas. To date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence United Kingdom 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Romanian FM

6 minutes ago

Iran Responsible for Tanker Attacks in Gulf of Oma ..

1 minute ago

US-China Trade Dispute More Costly For Beijing - W ..

7 minutes ago

Ousted Sudanese President Bashir Charged With Corr ..

7 minutes ago

Neither US Nor Iran Ready 'to Even Think' About Ma ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole Custodian of Two Holy Mosques o ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.