MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The statement of Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's head Oleksiy Danilov on attacking the Crimean bridge is an announcement of a terrorist attack, it is unacceptable and needs legal review, as well as subsequent punishment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier this day, Danilov said that Ukraine intends to subject the Crimean bridge to rocket fire.

At the same time, he could not clarify whether Kiev has necessary weapons.

"As you understand, the relevant services are taking all the necessary security measures and precautions around the bridge, as well as all strategic facilities. Such a statement is nothing more than an announcement of a possible terrorist act, this is unacceptable. There are a lot of signs of acts that are subject to legal verification and subsequent punishment," Peskov told reporters.