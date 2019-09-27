Ukrainian Security, Defense Council Secretary Submits Resignation - Presidential Office

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk submitted his resignation, the presidential office said Friday.

"Regarding reports of Oleksandr Danyliuk's resignation from the post of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, we inform you: Oleksandr Danyliuk wrote a relevant letter to the president of Ukraine before the start of a working visit by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly," it said.