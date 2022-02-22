UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Security Forces Fired 667 Ammunition At DPR In 24 Hours - DPR Mission To JCCC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 12:30 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Ukrainian security forces fired 667 rounds of ammunition at the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk (DPR) over the past day, the republic's mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Tuesday.

"The total number of ammunition used by the Ukrainian armed forces (over the past day) is 667 units," the mission wrote on Telegram.

The mission also recorded 55 facts of violation of ceasefire by the Ukrainian armed forces over the given period, including using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

As a result of shelling in the Petrovskyi district of Donetsk, a man was killed, the mission added.

