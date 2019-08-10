UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Security Forces Hold Drills Conducted By US Special Operations Unit - Police

Sat 10th August 2019 | 03:20 AM

Ukrainian Security Forces Hold Drills Conducted by US Special Operations Unit - Police

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Ukrainian security forces members participated in exercises held by the United States Swat (special weapons and tactics) unit, the press service of Ukraine' National Police said.

"Police officers from the emergency action corps, special forces members from regional police branches, security officers from the Dozor state border guards service and members of the emergency response teams participated in exercises organized and held by representatives of the US SWAT special forces unit.

During the drills, foreign colleagues shared with special forces members their tactics of firearms and special equipment use and demonstrated equipment used by special forces members," the police press service said on Friday.

The drills began on July 29 and were carried out through Friday.

They were comprised of theoretical and practical parts.

The exercise was held at Kiev's Boryspil International Airport, Ukrainian Interior Ministry academy's training center and in open terrain.

