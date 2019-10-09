Ukrainian Security Forces Open Fire Near Petrivske Disengagement Area - Local Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Ukrainian security forces opened fire near Petrivske in Eastern Ukraine, where the forces of both sides are expected to pull back on Wednesday, but local militias are ready for the pullback, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Ruslan Yakubov, told reporters.

"Ukraine is firing in our direction, which is against ceasefire and the security guarantees provided by Ukraine. This fire is provocation," he said.