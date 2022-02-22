LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Ukrainian security forces shelled the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) 65 times over the past day, the People's Militia said on Tuesday.

"The situation on the line of contact continues to be extremely tense.

Over the past day, Ukrainian militants violated the ceasefire 65 times, shelling 29 settlements of the republic," the militia said.

The mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) confirmed in his Monday report the violation of the norms of international humanitarian law by the Ukrainian security forces that shelled residential buildings, the militia added.