Ukrainian Security Forces Stop Cars With Transnistrian Plates At Border - Reports

The Ukrainian security forces are stopping cars with Transnistrian plates at the country's border with the breakaway state, as Kiev begins enforcing its entry ban, the Transnistrian broadcaster TSV reported on Wednesday

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday that, starting Wednesday, vehicles registered in the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) would be barred from entering or moving through Ukrainian territory. The breakaway country's foreign ministry has already requested all parties to the 5+2 talks to hold consultations on the matter.

According to the broadcaster, armed Ukrainian National Guard troops are stationed on the Kuchurhan bridge along with a rising arm barrier and stop sign. The troops are refusing entry to Transnistrian cars, which are then forced to drive back in reverse gear.

Transnistria uses its own license plates with its own state symbols, not recognized by the international community. The European countries stopped allowing cars with Transnistrian plates in 2014. Meanwhile, Chisinau has been issuing so-called neutral plates that allow cars from Transnistria to use European roads.

