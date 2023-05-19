Ukrainian Security Secretary Confirms That Zelenskyy Will Visit G7 Summit in Person

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov confirmed on Friday that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would attend the G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima in person

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov confirmed on Friday that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would attend the G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima in person.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that Zelenskyy would go to the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia on Friday, and then visit the G7 meeting in Japan.

"Very important matters will be solved there (at the summit), so our president's attendance is crucial for protecting our interests," Danilov told Ukrainian TV channel Rada.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Zelenskyy would take part in the G7 summit's Sunday session on Ukraine by videoconference.

"It is planned that President Zelenskyy will participate in a newly established session on Ukraine with the G7 leaders in the morning of May 21 online," the ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and will focus on the Ukrainian conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.