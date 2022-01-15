(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said it is investigating the possible involvement of Russian special services in the Friday cyberattacks on Ukrainian government bodies' websites.

On Friday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said its website, as well as websites of some other government bodies, were unavailable over a cyberattack.

The authorities said that no leak of personal data took place.

"SBU is investigating the involvement of Russian special services in today cyberattack on the Ukrainian government bodies ... Currently, we can say that some signs are pointing at the involvement of hacking groups linked to the Russian special services," the SBU said in a statement on late Friday.

The SBU added that more than 70 websites of government bodies had been attacked and confirmed that no personal data had leaked.