Ukrainian Security Service Promises Agent $1,700 As Payment For Poisoning LPR Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Ukrainian Security Service Promises Agent $1,700 as Payment for Poisoning LPR Official

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has promised to pay 100,000 rubles ($1,700) to an agent for a planned poisoning of a senior official in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), according to an audio recording of the conversation obtained by Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the LPR state security ministry said that it had thwarted Ukraine's terrorist attack ahead of the referendum to join Russia. The SBU was reportedly plotting to eliminate a high-ranking LPR official by poisoning.

The LPR obtained the audio recording of the conversation between an SBU officer and their recruited agent, who was supposed to work as a waiter.

The agent was instructed to add the poison from an ampule into the drink of the LPR official.

"Let's just do the special operation for two months then... We pay your family 100,000 rubles for two months starting today, and we get another 100,000 rubles for mobility costs, that is, for gas, for phones... Our unit does not take money, on the contrary, it gives out (money), you understand? Well, I guess the state gives the money," the SBU officer can be heard saying in the recording.

The SBU official also promised to evacuate the agent after the operation.

