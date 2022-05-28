The Ukrainian Security Service (SSU) announced on Saturday that it had blocked the activity of a company that is part of Russian energy giant Rosneft and initiated the arrest of the Rosneft assets in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The Ukrainian Security Service (SSU) announced on Saturday that it had blocked the activity of a company that is part of Russian energy giant Rosneft and initiated the arrest of the Rosneft assets in the country.

In early March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on forced seizure of property that belonged to Russia or its residents in Ukraine.

"The SSU has initiated the arrest of the Rosneft assets in Ukraine ... Per the security service's information, the activity of a company that is part of the Kremlin industrial and financial group Rosneft has been blocked," the SSU said in a video briefing posted on its Telegram channel.

According to the SSU, a court has arrested the company's financial assets of 20 million hryvnias (about $677,000) while the regulator suspended its license for supplying electric power.

"The SSU has also sent a proposal to the cabinet of ministers regarding nationalization of the blocked company's assets," the service added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.