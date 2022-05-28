UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Security Service Says Assets Of Russia's Rosneft In Ukraine Arrested

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Ukrainian Security Service Says Assets of Russia's Rosneft in Ukraine Arrested

The Ukrainian Security Service (SSU) announced on Saturday that it had blocked the activity of a company that is part of Russian energy giant Rosneft and initiated the arrest of the Rosneft assets in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The Ukrainian Security Service (SSU) announced on Saturday that it had blocked the activity of a company that is part of Russian energy giant Rosneft and initiated the arrest of the Rosneft assets in the country.

In early March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on forced seizure of property that belonged to Russia or its residents in Ukraine.

"The SSU has initiated the arrest of the Rosneft assets in Ukraine ... Per the security service's information, the activity of a company that is part of the Kremlin industrial and financial group Rosneft has been blocked," the SSU said in a video briefing posted on its Telegram channel.

According to the SSU, a court has arrested the company's financial assets of 20 million hryvnias (about $677,000) while the regulator suspended its license for supplying electric power.

"The SSU has also sent a proposal to the cabinet of ministers regarding nationalization of the blocked company's assets," the service added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Luhansk Donetsk February March Cabinet Million Court

Recent Stories

DC for collective efforts to eradicate polio

DC for collective efforts to eradicate polio

2 minutes ago
 Firecracker dealer held during crackdown

Firecracker dealer held during crackdown

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Women Cricket thrashes Sri Lanka to clinc ..

Pakistan Women Cricket thrashes Sri Lanka to clinch undefeated T20I series win

2 minutes ago
 Dacoit gang busted

Dacoit gang busted

2 minutes ago
 Notices issued to CS Balochistan and others on fis ..

Notices issued to CS Balochistan and others on fisheries vacant posts

4 minutes ago
 63 booked for attacking police team

63 booked for attacking police team

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.