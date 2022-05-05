Ukrainian Security Service Says Blogger Sharij, Suspected of Treason, Detained in Spain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on Thursday that Ukrainian blogger and political activist Anatoly Sharij, suspected of treason, had been detained in Spain.

"Pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Sharij, whom the SBU suspects of high treason, was detained in Spain," the security service said on its Telegram channel.

The SBU added that Sharij was detained by Spanish law enforcement officers in close cooperation with the Ukrainian special services.

Sharij is the founder of the political Party of Sharij, whose activities were stopped by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.