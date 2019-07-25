Ukrainian Security Service Says No Grounds to Keep Detained Russian Sailors in Custody

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said Thursday it had found no grounds to keep the crew of detained Russian tanker in custody, and allowed the Russian sailors to return home without any difficulties

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said Thursday it had found no grounds to keep the crew of detained Russian tanker in custody, and allowed the Russian sailors to return home without any difficulties.

The SBU said earlier in the day that it had detained Russian tanker Nika Spirit in the port of Izmail in the Odessa region. The Ukrainian side claims that it used to be called NEYMA and it allegedly involved in an incident in the Kerch Strait in November 2018 that led to Russia seizing three Ukrainian vessels.

"During the investigation, it was established that the crew of the tanker who was on board did not violate the Maritime Law and the laws of Ukraine, therefore the grounds for their detention were not established," the SBU said in its Facebook blog.

"In line with the Ukrainian laws, without violating the rights and freedoms of Russian sailors, they were allowed to return to their families without any obstacles," the SBU said.