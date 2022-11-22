Ukrainian Security Service Searches Key Orthodox Monastery Linked to Russian Church

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Ukrainian security service on Tuesday carried out what it described as "counterintelligence activities" in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, one of the most important Orthodox Christian monasteries, which is officially possessed by the Moscow Patriarchate.

"The SSU (the Ukrainian security service) is conducting counterintelligence activities on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. These activities are carried out jointly with the national police and the national guard as part of the SSU's systematic work to counter the subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine," the Ukrainian security service said on Telegram.

The measure is allegedly aimed at protecting the Ukrainian population from provocations and terrorist acts. Premises of the monastery are being checked for harboring Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, foreign citizens, as well as storing weapons, the statement read. All persons on the Lavra's territory are also being checked for possible involvement in illegal activities.

Earlier in November, Ukraine's security service investigated a song allegedly "glorifying Russia" sang during a divine service in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. Father Zechariah, who allowed parishioners to sing what the SSU believes was "a secular song that had nothing to do with worship," was banned from performing liturgies and prayers, the abbot of the monastery said.

The Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is in official free possession of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Moscow Patriarchate. After the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24, Ukrainian nationalists have launched regular attacks against churches, clergy and believers of the UOC. In May, the synod of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) announced the creation of a religious organization, to which it wants to transfer one of the Lavra's churches. The UOC accused the OCU of trying to seize the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra by creating a male monastery on its territory. Moreover, in March, the Ukrainian authorities submitted to the country's parliament a bill to ban the UOC in Ukraine, seize its real estate and other property.

The OCU was established on the basis of two schismatic organizations in late 2018. In 2019, the Patriarchate of Constantinople gave the OCU a "tomos of autocephaly" an ecclesiastical document essentially granting recognition which resulted in a serious conflict between Constantinople and Moscow. In particular, the Moscow Patriarchate and the UOC broke off Holy Communion with the Patriarchate of Constantinople in protest to its actions.

Nevertheless, the OCU is still in fact subordinate to the Patriarchate of Constantinople, and most of the 15 autocephalous Orthodox churches do not recognize it as canonical.