Ukrainian Security Services Says Combating Spread of Fake News, Panic in Country

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukrainian security services are actively counteracting the systematic escalation of panic and fake news distribution both on social networks and in media outlets in renewed effort to calm anxiety and return citizens' security confidence, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Monday.

"Ukraine has faced attempts of systematic panic escalation, the spread of false reports and distortion of the real state of things. Taken as a whole, it is nothing but another powerful wave of hybrid war ... The SBU detects such manifestations of hybrid war on social networks, several media, in some politicians distributing the narratives of the aggressor country. (The SBU) not only detects but actively counteracts them," the SBU said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that the motives of the exacerbation are to raise alarms in the Ukrainian society, to undermine the unity and the citizens' security confidence, adding that the SBU staff is working throughout Ukraine in an enhanced mode.

The SBU also urged citizens to think critically and check any information.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.