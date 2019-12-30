Ukrainian Servicemen in Satisfactory Health Condition After Prisoner Swap - Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Ukrainian troops released as part of the prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk are now in a satisfactory health condition and will soon undergo a full medical examination, head of the national military-medical center, Maj. Gen. of medical service Anatoliy Kazmirchuk, said.

The first prisoner exchange since 2017 between Kiev and the Donbas republics took place on Sunday, with Kiev returning 124 people to Donbas and the republics returning 76 people to the Kiev-controlled territory.

"We are well aware that the conditions of their stay all these years could cause and exacerbate chronic diseases ... We will begin a comprehensive examination and then if necessary, we will provide everyone with the opportunity to undergo psychological rehabilitation in addition to physical treatment.

There are specialists who know the [rehabilitation] techniques in our center, and they are ready to provide the necessary assistance," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service quoted Kazmirchuk as saying.

At the moment, all of the released men are in satisfactory condition, according to the official. He added that the military doctors would do everything possible so that the former Ukrainian captives would be able to return home soon.

Following the Normandy Four summit earlier this month, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany adopted a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process in the Donbas region, including an "all for all" exchange of conflict-related prisoners and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of troops.