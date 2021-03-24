KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The results of a forensic examination showed that the death of a Ukrainian servicewoman, who passed away two days after receiving the CoviShield vaccine, was caused by severe heart issues, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's army reported that a servicewoman died in Odessa region after suddenly losing consciousness, despite having no complaints prior to receiving the India-produced CoviShield coronavirus vaccine on Sunday. According to the Health Ministry data, the woman had no contraindications to vaccination.

"The cause of death of the servicewoman that dies on Tuesday in Odessa region was attributed to acute cardiovascular failure.

She was also diagnosed with atherosclerotic cardiosclerosis," the ministry posted on Facebook.

The statement noted that the autopsy findings will be added to the agenda of the regional rapid response group meeting on adverse effects of vaccination.

This is the first registered death related to vaccination in Ukraine since the country started the rollout of CoviShield vaccine, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, in February. Currently, 121,929 people have received the shot. AstraZeneca is the only vaccine used in Ukraine.