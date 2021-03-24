UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Servicewoman's Death After Vaccination Caused By Heart Issues - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Ukrainian Servicewoman's Death After Vaccination Caused by Heart Issues - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The results of a forensic examination showed that the death of a Ukrainian servicewoman, who passed away two days after receiving the CoviShield vaccine, was caused by severe heart issues, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's army reported that a servicewoman died in Odessa region after suddenly losing consciousness, despite having no complaints prior to receiving the India-produced CoviShield coronavirus vaccine on Sunday. According to the Health Ministry data, the woman had no contraindications to vaccination.

"The cause of death of the servicewoman that dies on Tuesday in Odessa region was attributed to acute cardiovascular failure.

She was also diagnosed with atherosclerotic cardiosclerosis," the ministry posted on Facebook.

The statement noted that the autopsy findings will be added to the agenda of the regional rapid response group meeting on adverse effects of vaccination.

This is the first registered death related to vaccination in Ukraine since the country started the rollout of CoviShield vaccine, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, in February. Currently, 121,929 people have received the shot. AstraZeneca is the only vaccine used in Ukraine.

Related Topics

India Army Ukraine Facebook Died Odessa February Women Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid a model for love of country, har ..

7 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance mourns death of Hamdan bin Ras ..

38 minutes ago

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

2 hours ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

2 hours ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

2 hours ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.