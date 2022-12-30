UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Shelling Caused Over $3Bln Worth Damage To DPR, LPR - Russian Investigators

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Ukrainian Shelling Caused Over $3Bln Worth Damage to DPR, LPR - Russian Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The total estimated damage to the Donetsk and Luhansk peoples' republics (DPR and LPR) from Ukrainian shelling exceeded 228 billion rubles ($3.14 billion), the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"According to the conclusions of experts, the amount of damage caused is at least 228.234 billion rubles," the committee said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Luhansk Donetsk From Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

7 minutes ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

7 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

7 minutes ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

45 minutes ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

1 hour ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.