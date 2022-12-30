Ukrainian Shelling Caused Over $3Bln Worth Damage to DPR, LPR - Russian Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The total estimated damage to the Donetsk and Luhansk peoples' republics (DPR and LPR) from Ukrainian shelling exceeded 228 billion rubles ($3.14 billion), the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"According to the conclusions of experts, the amount of damage caused is at least 228.234 billion rubles," the committee said in a statement.