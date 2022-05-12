Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian town of Solokhi in the Belgorod Region, bordering Ukraine's Kharkiv Region, leaving one person killed and seven others injured, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian town of Solokhi in the Belgorod Region, bordering Ukraine's Kharkiv Region, leaving one person killed and seven others injured, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

The shelling took place on Wednesday night.

"As a result of the shelling of Solokhi, 17 households and six vehicles were damaged.

Windows were shattered at a school, a post office and a store. We will restore everything at earliest," Gladkov said on Telegram.

One of those injured is now in the intensive care unit with non-life-threatening injuries, with the other six remain in moderately severe condition, the regional health minister, Andrey Ikonnikov, said on Telegram.

Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin ordered for the launch of a criminal case over the shelling in Solokhi.