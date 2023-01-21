UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Shelling Injures 5 Civilians In DPR Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Ukrainian Shelling Injures 5 Civilians in DPR Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) At least five civilians sustained injuries as a result of Ukrainian troops' shelling in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, from 08:00 local time (05:00 GMT) on January 20 to 08:00 on January 21, five civilians were injured as a result of Ukrainian armed formations' shelling on the territory of DPR," the defense headquarters said on Telegram.

The republics of Donetsk and Luhansk proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014, amid an armed conflict with Ukrainian forces. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls by the two breakaway republics to help defend them from Ukrainian troops. The republics were incorporated into Russia after referendums in September.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Independence January February September From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st January 2023

2 hours ago
 Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

10 hours ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

12 hours ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

12 hours ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.