Ukrainian Shelling Kills 2 Civilians in Luhansk - Monitoring Center

LUHANSK/DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Two civilians were killed in the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk People's Republic on Saturday as a result of Ukrainian shelling, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

"Shelling of Kreminna conducted by Ukrainian militants using a 155mm artillery gun was recorded at 9:20 a.m. (06:20 GMT). Two civilians died as a result. Additional information on victims and damage is being clarified," the statement read.

The center also said that Ukrainian forces fired 10 missiles at Donetsk and the town of Heorhiivka slightly westward.

Earlier in the week, DPR's acting head, Denis Pushilin, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to strengthen the republic with modern air defense systems against the backdrop of increased Ukrainian shelling.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian Defense Ministry was taking all necessary measures to improve the situation.