Open Menu

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More In Donetsk - Acting Head Of DPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of DPR

A Ukrainian shelling killed three people and injured 11 others in Donetsk on Tuesday, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) A Ukrainian shelling killed three people and injured 11 others in Donetsk on Tuesday, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said.

"Donetsk during the day was subjected to intensive shelling by the armed formations of Ukraine.

At the moment, it is known that 3 people were killed in the Kievsky district," Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that 11 people in three different districts of Donetsk have suffered injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Donetsk

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

25 minutes ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

23 minutes ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

27 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

23 minutes ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

23 minutes ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

16 minutes ago
Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

16 minutes ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

40 minutes ago
 Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

16 minutes ago
 Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

16 minutes ago
 Young farmer electrocuted

Young farmer electrocuted

15 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed &#039;Today ..

IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed &#039;Today’s Resources, Tomorrow’s W ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World