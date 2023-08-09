Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) A Ukrainian shelling killed three people and injured 11 others in Donetsk on Tuesday, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said.

"Donetsk during the day was subjected to intensive shelling by the armed formations of Ukraine.

At the moment, it is known that 3 people were killed in the Kievsky district," Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that 11 people in three different districts of Donetsk have suffered injuries.