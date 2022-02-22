Ukrainian Shelling Kills LPR Soldier - LPR Mission to JCCC

A soldier of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic died as the result of the Ukrainian military shelling, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) A soldier of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic died as the result of the Ukrainian military shelling, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) said on Tuesday.

"At 15:15, the Ukrainian armed forces fired 6 mines from 82mm mortars, 3 projectiles from SPG-9 anti-tank guns from the direction of Novotoshkivske village, and opened fire with small arms in the direction of Zholobok village, which resulted in the death of a soldier of the LNR People's Militia," the mission posted on Telegram.