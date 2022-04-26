UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Shelling Kills Woman In Donetsk's Petrovskyi District - Mayor

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 11:45 AM

Ukrainian Shelling Kills Woman in Donetsk's Petrovskyi District - Mayor

A civilian woman was killed as a result of a morning shelling of the Petrovskyi district of the city of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said on Tuesday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) A civilian woman was killed as a result of a morning shelling of the Petrovskyi district of the city of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said on Tuesday.

"A civilian � a woman born in 1956 � was killed on Heroiv Miusa street, 8, as a result of the morning shelling of the Petrovskyi district by Ukrainian effaceurs," Kulemzin said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, the authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said that Ukrainian troops had shelled the Petrovskyi district of Donetsk with 122 mm shells at 7:05 a.

m. local time (04:05 GMT).

The Petrovskyi district of Donetsk is located on the westernmost edge of the DPR capital. The area has been regularly shelled by the Ukrainian military since 2014, when the DPR declared its independence from Kiev.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

