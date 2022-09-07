Ukrainian Shelling of ZNPP Poses Threat to Nuclear Safety - Putin

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Ukrainian side poses a threat to nuclear security by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant ” fragments of HIMARS missiles and other weapons are lying there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"There are also fragments of HIMARS and other weapons lying around. Does this create a threat or not? Of course it does!" Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).