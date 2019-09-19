UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Side Says Ready For Forces Separation In Petrivske, Zolote Areas In Donbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:05 AM

Ukrainian Side Says Ready for Forces Separation in Petrivske, Zolote Areas in Donbas

The Ukrainian authorities are ready for the separation of forces in the Petrivske and Zolote areas in Donbas, Daria Olifer, spokeswoman for Kiev's representative at the Minsk talks, Leonid Kuchma, said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Ukrainian authorities are ready for the separation of forces in the Petrivske and Zolote areas in Donbas, Daria Olifer, spokeswoman for Kiev's representative at the Minsk talks, Leonid Kuchma, said Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian side has confirmed its readiness to separate forces in the areas of Petrivske and Zolote," Olifer said on Facebook.

Related Topics

Facebook Minsk Kiev

Recent Stories

Sharjah introduces US business community to promis ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai celebrates five years of operations to Ka ..

1 hour ago

Tripartite MoU between ZHO, Musanada, Tadweer

1 hour ago

Investigators Open Probe Into Attack on Police Off ..

6 minutes ago

UN Chief Says He Hopes Formation of Syrian Constit ..

6 minutes ago

Bilawal opposes setting up media tribunals

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.