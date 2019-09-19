Ukrainian Side Says Ready for Forces Separation in Petrivske, Zolote Areas in Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Ukrainian authorities are ready for the separation of forces in the Petrivske and Zolote areas in Donbas, Daria Olifer, spokeswoman for Kiev 's representative at the Minsk talks, Leonid Kuchma, said Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian side has confirmed its readiness to separate forces in the areas of Petrivske and Zolote," Olifer said on Facebook.