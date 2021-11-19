Ukrainian soldier killed in separatist attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine said Friday that one of its soldiers had been killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop build-up near Ukraine

Kiev's army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists -- claims Moscow denies.

Kiev's military said Friday that the separatists had targeted Ukrainian military positions with artillery and mortars.

"As a result of hostilities, one serviceman was fatally wounded," the military said on Facebook.