UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Soldier Killed In Separatist Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

Ukrainian soldier killed in separatist attack

Ukraine said Friday that one of its soldiers had been killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop build-up near Ukraine

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Ukraine said Friday that one of its soldiers had been killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop build-up near Ukraine.

Kiev's army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists -- claims Moscow denies.

Kiev's military said Friday that the separatists had targeted Ukrainian military positions with artillery and mortars.

"As a result of hostilities, one serviceman was fatally wounded," the military said on Facebook.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook Border From

Recent Stories

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8. ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8.75 percent

40 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committe ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee unveils ceremony of Mutarba ..

1 hour ago
 Uzbekistan-Russia Trade Turnover to Reach $ 7 Bill ..

Uzbekistan-Russia Trade Turnover to Reach $ 7 Billion By End of 2021 - President

1 minute ago
 France, Israel Spoke Openly After Pegasus Controve ..

France, Israel Spoke Openly After Pegasus Controversy - Top French Diplomat

1 minute ago
 NIH arranges walk on antimicrobial resistance

NIH arranges walk on antimicrobial resistance

1 minute ago
 UK records another 46,807 new coronavirus cases

UK records another 46,807 new coronavirus cases

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.