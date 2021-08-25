Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in separatist attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ukrainian army said Wednesday that a soldier had been killed and two others wounded in the country's pro-Russia separatist east, as regular clashes continue in the conflict-torn region.

It was the fourth Ukrainian soldier killed over the past week.

The Ukrainian army is locked in a simmering conflict with separatist fighters in the country's Donetsk and Lugansk regions that erupted after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine's military said in a statement that over the past 24 hours breakaway fighters had launched three attacks on its troops with small arms.

"As a result of enemy fire, one serviceman of the Joint Forces was killed and two more were wounded," the statement said.

After an uptick in violence at the beginning of the year, Russia amassed 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in April, raising fears of a major escalation in the long-running conflict.

Russia soon announced a pullback but both Ukraine and its ally the United States say the withdrawal has been limited.

The conflict, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives, has seen at least 48 Ukrainian soldiers killed since the start of the year compared with 50 in all of 2020.

The latest death comes a day after Ukrainian soldiers marched through Kiev alongside servicemen of NATO member countries as the country marked the 30th anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union.

The separatists say more than 30 of their fighters have died.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms to support the separatists, which Moscow denies.