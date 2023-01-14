Ukrainian Soldiers Could Be Preparing Attack Using Chemical Weapons - Russian Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Ukrainian troops could be preparing an attack against Russian soldiers involving chemical weapons, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom warns.

The embassy posted a video on Twitter on Friday, showing drones and gas cylinders laid out on a table. Some of the gas cylinders appear to be attached to the drones, and a man shows a number of boxes filled with the same gas cylinders being stored in a fridge.

"A video published by Ukrainian military apparently shows them preparing to use chemical weapons, possibly phosgene, prohibited by UN CWC (chemical weapons convention), against Russian military.

Letters 'OB' stand for toxic munition. This also explains why the gas cylinders need to be stored in the fridge," the Russian embassy explained in its tweet.

In December, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said that Moscow had information that contractors from the United States were helping prepare "chemical provocations" in Ukraine.